COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — In an industry dominated by international hotel brands and large hospitality groups, an independent boutique hotel from Transylvania has achieved one of Romania’s highest hospitality distinctions. Vibre Hotel has been named Gold Winner – Hotel of the Year, Independent Hotel, 5 Stars at the 2026 TopHotel Awards, Romania’s leading hospitality competition. The distinction marks the third consecutive year the property has been recognized at the TopHotel Awards and represents the highest achievement in its journey to date. Less than three years after opening, Vibre Hotel has evolved from an ambitious newcomer into one of Romania’s most awarded independent hospitality brands. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - From Transylvania to Gold: Vibre Hotel Wins Romania’s Highest Hospitality Distinction for Independent Boutique Hotels

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