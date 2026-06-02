From Transylvania to Gold | Vibre Hotel Wins Romania’s Highest Hospitality Distinction for Independent Boutique Hotels
Un hotel indipendente di Transilvania ha ricevuto il riconoscimento più alto nel settore dell’ospitalità in Romania, destinato agli hotel boutique. La premiazione si è svolta a Cluj-Napoca e rappresenta un traguardo per un settore dominato da grandi catene e marchi internazionali. L’hotel ha ottenuto questa distinzione per la qualità e l’unicità dell’esperienza offerta. La cerimonia si è tenuta il 2 giugno 2026.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — In an industry dominated by international hotel brands and large hospitality groups, an independent boutique hotel from Transylvania has achieved one of Romania’s highest hospitality distinctions. Vibre Hotel has been named Gold Winner – Hotel of the Year, Independent Hotel, 5 Stars at the 2026 TopHotel Awards, Romania’s leading hospitality competition. The distinction marks the third consecutive year the property has been recognized at the TopHotel Awards and represents the highest achievement in its journey to date. Less than three years after opening, Vibre Hotel has evolved from an ambitious newcomer into one of Romania’s most awarded independent hospitality brands. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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