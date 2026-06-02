Detect Hotspots Before Fire Spreads | Raythink Unveils Intelligent Thermal Imaging Fire Prevention Solutions at INTERSCHUTZ Hannover 2026

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HANNOVER, Germany, June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — Raythink Technology is showcasing its intelligent thermal imaging solutions for fire prevention under the theme “Detect Hotspots Before Fire Spreads” at INTERSCHUTZ Hannover 2026 in Hall 12, Booth D7042, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for emergency response and fire prevention technologies. Early Hotspot Detection for Proactive Fire Safety “Detect Hotspots Before Fire Spreads” highlights the key advantage of thermal imaging in fire prevention: early detection. Thermal imaging detects infrared radiation emitted by all objects above absolute zero and visualizes temperature differences to enable early fire risk detection. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Detect Hotspots Before Fire Spreads: Raythink Unveils Intelligent Thermal Imaging Fire Prevention Solutions at INTERSCHUTZ Hannover 2026Raythink Technology is showcasing its intelligent thermal imaging solutions for fire prevention under the theme 'Detect Hotspots Before Fire Spreads' at INTERSCHUTZ Hannover 2026 in Hall 12, Booth D70 ... adnkronos.com

Raythink Technology Co., Ltd.: Detect Hotspots Before Fire Spreads: Raythink Unveils Intelligent Thermal Imaging Fire Prevention Solutions at INTERSCHUTZ Hannover 2026Raythink Technology is showcasing its intelligent thermal imaging solutions for fire prevention under the theme Detect Hotspots Before Fire Spreads ... finanznachrichten.de