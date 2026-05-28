COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Solo Stove expands its European presence with new products across fire, cooking, and cooling — elevating any outdoor occasion with their new Summit Series Smokeless Fire Pits, Steelfire™ Stainless Steel Griddles, and Windchill™ AC and Misting Cool Boxes. GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 28, 2026 PRNewswire — Solo Stove, the brand known for creating the world’s most popular smokeless fire pits, today announced the next phase of its European expansion with the addition of the all new Summit Smokeless Fire Pit, Steelfire™ Stainless Steel Griddle, and Windchill™ Cool Box, each available in multiple sizes to fit any garden setup or on-the-go occasion. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Solo Stove, Maker of the World’s Most Popular Smokeless Fire Pit, Brings Major Brand Expansion Across Fire, Cooking, and Cooling to European Consumers

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