Durante la fiera Computex 2026, la società SSSTC ha annunciato l’espansione della sua gamma di SSD con raffreddamento a immersione, specificamente progettati per affrontare le sfide termiche dei data center dedicati all’intelligenza artificiale. L’azienda ha presentato nuove soluzioni di memorie a stato solido, pensate per migliorare la gestione del calore in ambienti ad alta densità di dati, con l’obiettivo di ottimizzare le prestazioni e la stabilità dei sistemi.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — Solid State Storage Technology Corporation (SSSTC), a subsidiary of Kioxia Corporation and a leading global SSD provider, is showcasing its enterprise SSDs designed for immersion cooling and engineered for AI-driven data centers, along with a comprehensive portfolio of industrial and enterprise SSD solutions. As generative AI and high-density computing evolve, thermal management is critical. To address this, SSSTC has optimized its SSDs for immersion cooling environments by enhancing corrosion resistance through specialized materials, component protection, and structural design. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Computex 2026: SSSTC Expands Immersion-Cooling SSD Portfolio to Address AI Data Center Thermal Challenges

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