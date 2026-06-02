COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE FRANKFURT, Germany, June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — At the recent 2026 meetings of the International Organization for Standardization’s Technical Committee on Cranes (ISOTC96) in Frankfurt, Germany, more than 100 representatives from 16 member countries — including China, Germany, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, and Japan — gathered to discuss the future of international crane standards. XCMG Vice President and Chief Engineer Shan Zenghai led the company’s technical expert team as part of the Chinese delegation, contributing to discussions across multiple key standards initiatives. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Chinese Standards Go Global: XCMG Helps Advance International Crane Industry Standards

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