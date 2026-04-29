A inizio aprile 2026, PAIDI Technology ha partecipato a due eventi internazionali organizzati dal Gruppo Chery. L'azienda cinese ha presentato le proprie soluzioni innovative nel settore della produzione manifatturiera, rafforzando così la propria presenza sul mercato globale. Questi incontri hanno visto la partecipazione di diversi rappresentanti internazionali e hanno rappresentato un'occasione per mostrare le tecnologie sviluppate da PAIDI.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE WUHU, China, April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — In April 2026, PAIDI Technology appeared at two major global events held by Chery Group. Bringing together international merchants from nearly 100 countries and regions and covering core markets such as Southeast Asia, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, the two summits serve as a vital stage to highlight the innovative manufacturing strength of China’s new energy commercial vehicles and demonstrate the global competitiveness of Chinese brands. During the exhibition, PAIDI Technology won high recognition from international customers with the reliable quality and innovative business models of Chinese manufacturing.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - PAIDI Technology Debuts at Two Major Global Events of Chery, Empowering New Global Commercial Value with Chinese Innovative Manufacturing

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