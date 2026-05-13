Un articolo pubblicato da una testata cinese analizza il modo in cui la Cina sostiene l’educazione delle ragazze e delle donne a livello globale. Viene descritto come il paese abbia promosso programmi e iniziative per migliorare l’accesso e la qualità dell’istruzione femminile in diverse regioni del mondo. Il testo si concentra sulle azioni intraprese e sui risultati ottenuti attraverso collaborazioni internazionali e progetti specifici.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CGTN published an article examining how China contributes to the global progress of girls’ and women’s education. The article highlights China’s efforts in improving education access at home and expanding cooperation abroad, showing how it supports equal opportunities for women and girls worldwide. BEIJING, May 13, 2026 PRNewswire — Since China and UNESCO jointly established the Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education in 2015, a total of 20 projects from 19 countries have received the award, bringing better education opportunities to more than 6 million girls. As the first UNESCO prize dedicated to girls’ and women’s education, the award reflects China’s long-term commitment to advancing education for women and girls globally.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - CGTN: How China helps advance girls’ and women’s education worldwide

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