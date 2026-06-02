COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CANNES, France, June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — Ampace is exhibiting at Datacloud Global Congress 2026 (Booth 301, Palais -1 Hall, Cannes) this week, presenting its latest UPS lithium-ion battery solutions designed for the power demands of modern AI data center infrastructure. Europe’s data center market is under unprecedented strain. Total supply across the region is on track to surpass 10GW by end of 2026 — a record milestone, and still insufficient to meet AI-driven demand. At the same time, next-generation AI deployments are hitting 100kW+ rack densities, introducing millisecond-level load fluctuations that conventional UPS infrastructure was never designed to absorb. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Ampace Redefines UPS Battery Role in AI Data Centers at Datacloud Global Congress 2026

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