Oggi si è tenuta l'inaugurazione di uno dei data center più avanzati e sostenibili tra i Paesi baltici, situato nella capitale. L'impianto è stato progettato per aumentare la capacità di elaborazione dati e ridurre l'impatto ambientale. La struttura si distingue per l'utilizzo di tecnologie all'avanguardia e sistemi energetici innovativi. L'apertura segna un passo importante per il settore tecnologico e delle infrastrutture digitali nella regione.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE RIGA, Latvia, April 15, 2026 PRNewswire — Today, Delska, one of the leading data center operators in the Baltics, officially launched EU North Riga LV DC1 – a 10 MW data center designed for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC). The project has received the Latvian Construction Annual Award (1st place in the “Production Facility, Industrial Building” category). The event gathered more than 400 guests – government officials, foreign ambassadors, business leaders, and industry experts. The official ceremony featured speeches from highest government representatives, emphasizing the role of the new data center in strengthening secure, high-performance, and sustainable IT infrastructure in Latvia and the region.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Delska Launches One of the Baltics’ Most Advanced and Sustainable Data Centers in Riga

Inside the Data Centers Powering AI: How Latvia Is Building the Digital Future - Delska

Notizie correlate

Leggi anche: Anthropic Launches Claude Opus 4.6: AI Built for ‘Vibe Working’ & Massive Data Sets

Argentina in advanced talks to become destination for US deportations, NYT reportsBUENOS AIRES Jan 30 (Reuters) - The United States and Argentina are in advanced talks to sign an agreement that would allow the U.