Alitheon Secures $8 Million Series A1 to Scale Biometrics for Things Across Global Supply Chains

Da corrieretoscano.it 2 giu 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia
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Alitheon ha raccolto 8 milioni di dollari in un finanziamento di serie A1, guidato da Emerald Technology Ventures e con partecipazioni di eBay Ventures. La società, specializzata in tecnologie ottiche e AI, utilizzerà i fondi per espandere il suo sistema di biometria applicato alle catene di approvvigionamento globali. L’investimento vede anche il supporto di investitori già coinvolti in precedenza.

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Alitheon®, the advanced optical-AI pioneer, today announced the closing of the round led by Emerald Technology Ventures, with significant participation from eBay Ventures and continued support from existing investors.  BELLEVUE, Wash., June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — The capital accelerates global deployment of Alitheon’s FeaturePrint® technology—a category-defining solution backed by 55+ issued patents.  The industry has long relied on barcodes, tags, and stickers, but these external proxy markers can be damaged, detached, or counterfeited. Standard machine learning only identifies objects at a class level, recognizing a generic part rather than a specific asset. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

alitheon secures $8 million series a1 to scale biometrics for things across global supply chains
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