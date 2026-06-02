Alitheon ha raccolto 8 milioni di dollari in un finanziamento di serie A1, guidato da Emerald Technology Ventures e con partecipazioni di eBay Ventures. La società, specializzata in tecnologie ottiche e AI, utilizzerà i fondi per espandere il suo sistema di biometria applicato alle catene di approvvigionamento globali. L’investimento vede anche il supporto di investitori già coinvolti in precedenza.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Alitheon®, the advanced optical-AI pioneer, today announced the closing of the round led by Emerald Technology Ventures, with significant participation from eBay Ventures and continued support from existing investors. BELLEVUE, Wash., June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — The capital accelerates global deployment of Alitheon’s FeaturePrint® technology—a category-defining solution backed by 55+ issued patents. The industry has long relied on barcodes, tags, and stickers, but these external proxy markers can be damaged, detached, or counterfeited. Standard machine learning only identifies objects at a class level, recognizing a generic part rather than a specific asset. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Alitheon Secures $8 Million Series A1 to Scale “Biometrics for Things” Across Global Supply Chains

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