Loftware ha annunciato il lancio di Loftware Connect, una piattaforma digitale sicura progettata per migliorare la collaborazione tra fornitori. La soluzione mira a favorire maggiore flessibilità e accelerare i tempi di commercializzazione, offrendo uno strumento centralizzato per la gestione dei rapporti commerciali. La piattaforma si rivolge alle aziende che desiderano ottimizzare la cooperazione con i loro partner e migliorare le proprie capacità di risposta alle esigenze di mercato.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE A secure digital platform that transforms supplier collaboration to help customers achieve flexibility, growth, and faster time to market PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 14, 2026 PRNewswire — Loftware today announced the launch of Loftware Connect, a transformative new platform that redefines how organizations manage product identification across global supply chains. Representing the most significant technology launch in the company’s history, Loftware Connect introduces the industry’s first secure, scalable network that connects companies with their trading partners, replacing fragmented coordination with a unified digital foundation designed to improve resilience, compliance, and speed.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Loftware Introduces Loftware Connect, Establishing a New Standard for Connected Supply Chains

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