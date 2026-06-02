COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Financing supports the approval of U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE), coronary clinical advancement, and expansion into below-the-knee peripheral (BTK) applications. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — Advanced NanoTherapies, Inc. (ANT), a clinical-stage medtech company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with coronary and peripheral artery disease, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed Series B financing totaling more than $31 million. The round was co-led by an undisclosed strategic investor and S3 Ventures, with participation from the T45 Fund and new and existing investors. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Advanced NanoTherapies Secures Over $31M Series B to Deliver First-of-its-Kind Dual-Drug (Paclitaxel and Sirolimus) Nanoparticle-Coated Balloon Platform for Vascular Treatment

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