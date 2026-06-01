Virtune AB Publ Virtune has completed the rebalancing for May 2026 of its Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP

Da corrieretoscano.it 1 giu 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia
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Virtune ha completato il ribilanciamento del suo Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP per maggio 2026. Il prodotto è quotato su diversi mercati, tra cui Nasdaq Stockholm e Helsinki, Euronext Amsterdam e Parigi, Xetra e la Borsa di Varsavia. La comunicazione è stata diffusa oggi, 1° giugno 2026.

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Bitcoin: 52.17%Ethereum: 26.11%XRP: 8.62%Solana: 5.00%Dogecoin: 1.81%Cardano: 0.91%Stellar: 0.73%Chainlink: 0.68%Bitcoin Cash: 0.65%Avalanche: 0.41%Litecoin: 0.43%Hedera: 0.42%Near Protocol: 0.34%Uniswap: 0.21%Polkadot: 0.22%Internet Computer: 0.16%Ethereum Classic: 0.14%Aave: 0.14%Render: 0.11%Cosmos: 0.11%Algorand: 0.11%Polygon: 0.10%Aptos: 0.08%Arbitrum: 0.07%Curve DAO: 0.03%Bittensor: 0.29% Bitcoin: 50.00%Ethereum: 27.62%XRP: 9.05%Solana: 5.37%Dogecoin: 1.71%Cardano: 0.96%Bitcoin Cash: 0.75%Chainlink: 0.75%Stellar: 0.54%Avalanche: 0.44%Litecoin: 0.44%Hedera: 0.42%Near Protocol: 0.37%Uniswap: 0.23%Polkadot: 0.23%Internet Computer: 0.16%Ethereum Classic: 0. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

virtune ab publ virtune has completed the rebalancing for may 2026 of its virtune coinbase 50 index etp
© Corrieretoscano.it - Virtune AB (Publ) (“Virtune”) has completed the rebalancing for May 2026 of its Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP
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