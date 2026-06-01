Bitcoin: 52.17%Ethereum: 26.11%XRP: 8.62%Solana: 5.00%Dogecoin: 1.81%Cardano: 0.91%Stellar: 0.73%Chainlink: 0.68%Bitcoin Cash: 0.65%Avalanche: 0.41%Litecoin: 0.43%Hedera: 0.42%Near Protocol: 0.34%Uniswap: 0.21%Polkadot: 0.22%Internet Computer: 0.16%Ethereum Classic: 0.14%Aave: 0.14%Render: 0.11%Cosmos: 0.11%Algorand: 0.11%Polygon: 0.10%Aptos: 0.08%Arbitrum: 0.07%Curve DAO: 0.03%Bittensor: 0.29% Bitcoin: 50.00%Ethereum: 27.62%XRP: 9.05%Solana: 5.37%Dogecoin: 1.71%Cardano: 0.96%Bitcoin Cash: 0.75%Chainlink: 0.75%Stellar: 0.54%Avalanche: 0.44%Litecoin: 0.44%Hedera: 0.42%Near Protocol: 0.37%Uniswap: 0.23%Polkadot: 0.23%Internet Computer: 0.16%Ethereum Classic: 0. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Virtune AB (Publ) (“Virtune”) has completed the rebalancing for May 2026 of its Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Virtual Reality (VR) Public Speaking Practice Stage: Standing Audience / Crowd

Notizie e thread social correlati

Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the rebalancing for March 2026 of its Virtune Stablecoin Index ETPVirtune AB ha annunciato di aver completato il ribilanciamento del suo Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP per marzo 2026.

Virtune AB (Publ) (“Virtune”) has completed the monthly rebalancing for April 2026 of its Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETPIl 4 maggio 2026 Virtune AB ha annunciato di aver completato il ribilanciamento mensile di aprile del suo prodotto finanziario, l'Index ETP...

Virtune AB (Publ) (Virtune) has completed the rebalancing for May 2026 of its Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETPVirtune today announces the completion of the rebalancing for the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP (SE0024738389), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Helsinki, Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, Xetra, and Warsaw ... adnkronos.com

Virtune AB (Publ) (Virtune) has completed the first rebalancing for November 2025 of its Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETPThe index is rebalanced quarterly to reflect market changes and ensure it continues to represent the most relevant and qualitative crypto assets. The rebalancing adjusts the weighting based on market ... generation-nt.com