Safety For Family | TIGGO9 Completes Public Three-Vehicle Composite Crash Verification During the 2026 International Business Summit
Durante il 2026 International Business Summit, il veicolo TIGGO9 ha concluso con successo le verifiche di sicurezza su tre veicoli pubblici, verificando la resistenza in collisione multipla. L’evento si è svolto in Cina, con i test condotti nel mese di aprile. La prova ha coinvolto tre veicoli, simulando incidenti multipli, e ha confermato la conformità del modello agli standard di sicurezza richiesti.
WUHU, China, April 26, 2026 PRNewswire — In April 2026, during the 2026 International Business Summit, CHERY completed a public three-vehicle composite crash validation of the TIGGO9 at the Chery Crash Safety Laboratory, witnessed on site by global dealers, international media and overseas user representatives. Designed around real-world high-risk traffic scenarios, the test used a composite crash setup to assess the safety performance of CHERY’s flagship SUV and further demonstrate the brand’s safety philosophy: Safety. For Family. The test simulated a severe front-and-rear impact scenario. The TIGGO9, as the core test vehicle, sustained a...🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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Safety. For Family: TIGGO9 Completes Public Three-Vehicle Composite Crash Verification During the 2026 International Business SummitIn April 2026, during the 2026 International Business Summit, CHERY completed a public three-vehicle composite crash validation of the TIGGO9 at the Chery Crash Safety Laboratory, witnessed on site by ... adnkronos.com
Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.: Safety. For Family: TIGGO9 Completes Public Three-Vehicle Composite Crash Verification During the 2026 International Business SummitIn April 2026, during the 2026 International Business Summit, CHERY completed a public three-vehicle composite crash validation of the TIGGO9 at the ... finanznachrichten.de