FORCYD Continues European Expansion with Launch in Madrid
FORCYD ha aperto un nuovo ufficio a Madrid, segnando un passo importante nella sua espansione in Europa. La sede si trova nel centro della città e si aggiunge alle altre filiali già attive nel continente. L'azienda si occupa di tecnologia legale e punta a rafforzare la presenza locale attraverso questa apertura. La scelta di Madrid sottolinea l’obiettivo di ampliare il proprio raggio d’azione nel mercato europeo.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AMSTERDAM, June 1, 2026 PRNewswire — FORCYD is proud to announce the opening of its Madrid office, a major step in our continued European expansion and a reflection specialist expertise and genuine local presence in legal technology. Over recent years, we have built a reputation as one of Europe’s dedicated eDiscovery, Document Review, and Cyber Forensics consultancies, growing from our Amsterdam origins to offices in Brussels, London, Frankfurt, and Paris. The relationships and standards we have developed along the way reflect our core commitment to quality. Madrid is the next chapter in that story. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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