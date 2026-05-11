La King’s Foundation e FormationQ hanno annunciato oggi una collaborazione volta a promuovere un programma intitolato “Harmonious Urban Growth”. L’obiettivo è aiutare le città a pianificare un’espansione urbana sostenibile attraverso l’utilizzo della tecnologia quantistica. L’annuncio è stato diffuso attraverso un comunicato stampa nelle città di Londra e Austin, negli Stati Uniti, il 11 maggio 2026. La partnership mira a mostrare come la tecnologia possa essere applicata alla pianificazione urbana.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2026 PRNewswire — The King’s Foundation and FormationQ today announced a new partnership to showcase how towns and cities across the Commonwealth can grow sustainably using quantum technology. The partnership, entitled Harmonious Urban Growth: A Health-Optimised Expansion Framework Using Quantum Methods, is a three-year programme designed to help cities grow sustainably while improving the health of people and the planet. The initiative will incorporate advanced computational modelling, including quantum optimisation enabled by trapped-ion systems from IonQ, to explore new methods for planning complex urban systems and sustainable town planning.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - The King’s Foundation and FormationQ Launch “Harmonious Urban Growth” Programme to Help Cities Plan Sustainable Expansion Using Quantum Optimisation

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