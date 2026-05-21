Alaska Airlines ha annunciato il lancio di un nuovo volo diretto tra Seattle e Londra Heathrow, operato quotidianamente. Questo collegamento segna un passo importante nell’espansione internazionale della compagnia, che si affianca a un investimento significativo nella realizzazione di una nuova lounge presso l’aeroporto di Seattle. La compagnia aerea si posiziona così come la quarta più grande a livello globale, ampliando la propria rete e rafforzando la presenza in Europa.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SEATTLE, May 21, 2026 PRNewswire — Alaska Airlines today launched daily nonstop service between Seattle and London Heathrow, reinforcing its position as the fourth largest global airline in the U.S. and strengthening its international network. The year-round service marks Alaska’s second European destination introduced this year and begins just ahead of the busy summer travel season. Last month, the airline launched its first-ever transatlantic route to Rome, and on May 28, it will begin nonstop service to Reykjavík, Iceland. “As we connect the West Coast to Europe in new ways, our focus is on delivering a meaningful experience that feels distinctly Alaska – warm, thoughtful and elevated at every touchpoint,” said Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer at Alaska Airlines. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Alaska Airlines advances global expansion with launch of new European routes and landmark lounge investment

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