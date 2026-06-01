Flor de Caña Receives Highest Sustainability Recognition in Australia

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SYDNEY, June 1, 2026 PRNewswire — Flor de Caña, the sustainably crafted premium rum from Nicaragua, has been awarded the prestigious “Diamond Product Sustainability Award” by the organization Sustainability Award in Australia, the competition’s highest distinction and the first Diamond-level recognition granted in 2026. The award recognizes brands that demonstrate exceptional environmental performance and measurable sustainability impact throughout their value chain. The judges highlighted Flor de Caña’s industry-leading “field-to-bottle” sustainability model, which integrates renewable energy, carbon reduction initiatives, circular production practices, responsible packaging, and long-term environmental stewardship. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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