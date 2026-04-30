Nel 2025, AESC ha ottenuto il rating A- da parte di CDP Climate Change, il livello più alto tra i produttori di batterie a livello globale. Questa valutazione si basa sulle pratiche adottate dall’azienda per ridurre l’impatto ambientale e gestire i rischi legati ai cambiamenti climatici. La notazione rappresenta un riconoscimento ufficiale delle iniziative sostenibili intraprese, senza però indicare dettagli specifici sulle strategie o sui risultati ottenuti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Recognition Highlights AESC’s Leadership in Sustainable Battery Manufacturing TOKYO, April 30, 2026 PRNewswire — AESC, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage battery technology, announced that it had received an A- rating for climate change from CDP, the highest score achieved by any global lithium battery manufacturer in the 2025 reporting cycle. CDP runs one of the world’s leading environmental disclosure systems for companies. Its assessments are widely referenced by investors, regulators, and customers in evaluating ESG performance and supply chain standards. Of the more than 22,100 companies assessed in CDP’s 2025 Climate Change reporting cycle, just 10% achieved an A- rating or higher.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - AESC Earns CDP Climate Change A- Rating, Highest Among Global Battery Manufacturers in 2025

Notizie correlate

Bangladesh: come resistere al ’climate change’Particolarmente esposto agli effetti dei cambiamenti climatici per la sua posizione geografica, il Bangladesh è il terzo paese al mondo con il più...

Battipaglia: presentata la V Edizione dello "School Workshop on Climate Change"Torna nel 2026 lo School Workshop on Climate Change, l’iniziativa dedicata alla formazione e alla sensibilizzazione ambientale delle giovani...