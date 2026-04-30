Un noto marchio di rum ha annunciato la propria collaborazione come sponsor ufficiale del Mutua Madrid Open 2026. Questa partnership segna il terzo anno consecutivo in cui l'azienda sostiene l’evento, rafforzando la presenza nel settore sportivo. La conferma arriva tramite un comunicato stampa che rivela i dettagli dell’accordo e le attività promozionali previste in occasione del torneo. La manifestazione si terrà in Spagna e coinvolge atleti di tennis di livello internazionale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE The prestigious rum brand joins for the third consecutive year as the Official Rum of this major sporting event MADRID, April 30, 2026 PRNewswire — Flor de Caña, the premium rum brand certified Carbon Neutral and globally recognized for its commitment to sustainability, once again joins the Mutua Madrid Open as the Official Rum, offering unique experiences and exquisite cocktails to spectators at this world-class event, one of the most prestigious on the international circuit. In this iconic setting, where tennis stars such as Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga?wi?tek and Coco Gauff shine, Flor de Caña will be present across the general, VIP and Damn areas, showcasing its portfolio of aged rums and the “Flor Ginger,” the official cocktail of the Mutua Madrid Open.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Flor de Caña consolidates itself as the Official Rum of the Mutua Madrid Open 2026

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