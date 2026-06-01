L'Unione Europea ha approvato il farmaco IMDYLLTRA® per il trattamento del cancro ai polmoni a piccole cellule in stadio esteso. La decisione si basa sui risultati di uno studio di fase 3, che ha mostrato una riduzione del 40% del rischio di morte rispetto alla chemioterapia. Il medicinale rappresenta una nuova opzione terapeutica per pazienti con malattia in progressione. La decisione è stata comunicata da un'azienda farmaceutica.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Approval Based Upon Phase 3 DeLLphi-304 Trial Demonstrating 40% Reduction in Risk of Death with IMDYLLTRA Compared to Chemotherapy Novel Treatment Option for Patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer That Has Progressed THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 1, 2026 PRNewswire — Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy to treat adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who require systemic therapy following disease progression on or after first-line treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES AMGEN’S IMDYLLTRA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF EXTENSIVE-STAGE SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

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