Il Consiglio Intertribale del settore forestale ha risposto alla revisione dell’European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) della Commissione Europea, affermando che le nazioni indigene non hanno ricevuto alcuna attenzione nelle proposte. Secondo il comunicato, il documento non considera adeguatamente il ruolo delle comunità locali nella gestione sostenibile delle foreste. La risposta arriva dopo che la Commissione ha avviato la revisione delle normative sulla deforestazione importata nell’Unione Europea.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Tribal Nations say Commission failed to address disproportionate burdens on low-risk Tribal forestry WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 PRNewswire — The Intertribal Timber Council (ITC) expressed deep disappointment following the European Commission’s release of its EUDR simplification review, saying the package offers no meaningful relief for Indigenous Tribal Nations and leaves major concerns raised by Tribal forest managers unresolved. Despite months of engagement from Tribal representatives and repeated warnings about unintended impacts on Indigenous communities, the Commission declined to reopen the regulation and instead proposed only limited technical adjustments through implementing acts, FAQs, and guidance documents.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Intertribal Timber Council Responds to European Commission EUDR Review: “No Relief for Indigenous Forest Stewardship”

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