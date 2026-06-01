COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LIUZHOU, China, June 1, 2026 PRNewswire — On May 31, the 6th LiuGong (000528.SZ) Global Customer Day was held in Liuzhou, China. Mr. Su Zimeng, President of the China Construction Machinery Association, Mr. Song Zhiping, President of the China Association for Public Companies, Mr. Zheng Jin, Chairman of LiuGong Group and LiuGong Machinery, Mr. Luo Guobing, Vice Chairman, and President of LiuGong Machinery and other LiuGong top management, along with more than 1,200 customers, partners, industry experts and media representatives from over 50 countries and regions gathered to witness LiuGong’s latest achievements in sustainability, intelligence and globalization, and explore the future of low-carbon transformation in the construction equipment industry. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Embracing a Zero-Carbon Future | The 6th LiuGong Global Customer Day Held in Liuzhou

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