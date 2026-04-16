ELEGOO Announces Jupiter 2 Global Launch and Debuts the Multicolor System for Centauri Carbon at RAPID + TCT 2026

ELEGOO ha annunciato il lancio globale del Jupiter 2 e la presentazione del sistema multicolore per il Centauri Carbon durante l'evento RAPID + TCT 2026 a Boston. La comunicazione è stata diffusa tramite un comunicato stampa datato 16 aprile 2026. L'azienda ha inoltre riservato un'attenzione particolare alle novità tecnologiche e ai prodotti in mostra.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BOSTON, April 16, 2026 PRNewswire — ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, made its mark at RAPID + TCT 2026 with the official launch of Jupiter 2, and the first-ever debut of the CANVAS for Centauri Carbon multicolor system, alongside its integrated 3D printing ecosystem. Over the three-day event from April 14 – 16, ELEGOO brought together its hardware, software, and community-driven experiences, offering attendees a more seamless and premium 3D printing experience that goes well beyond the machine itself. At the Booth Meet Unexpected Debuts At the heart of ELEGOO’s showcase stood its latest innovation: the ultra-large format resin 3D printer Jupiter 2.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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ELEGOO Announces Jupiter 2 Global Launch and Debuts the Multicolor System for Centauri Carbon at RAPID + TCT 2026ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, made its mark at RAPID + TCT 2026 with the official launch of Jupiter 2, and the first-ever debut of the CANVAS for Centauri Carbon ... adnkronos.com

Elegoo Announces Jupiter 2 Featuring Massive Build SizeThe Jupiter 2 uses a COB light source with a Fresnel collimating lens system to focus the light equally over the huge print area. Elegoo says the system is designed for profession ... fabbaloo.com