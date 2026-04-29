Durante l’AgriShow in Brasile, DJI Agriculture ha presentato un rapporto che indica come oltre 600.000 droni agricoli dell’azienda siano attualmente in uso in più di 100 paesi e regioni. Il documento segnala che l’uso di droni nel settore agricolo ha portato a una riduzione di 51 milioni di tonnellate di emissioni di carbonio e a un risparmio di 410 milioni di tonnellate di acqua.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Presented at Brazil’s AgriShow, New Report Highlights Maturing Industry with over 600,000 DJI Agricultural Drones Now Deployed in 100+ Countries and Regions. SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — DJI Agriculture, the global leader in innovative agricultural drone technology, today unveiled its fifth annual Agricultural Drone Industry Insight Report (20252026) at Agrishow 2026 in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil. The report highlights how global policies are trending toward liberalization, standardization, and strategic integration. Meanwhile, DJI Agriculture strengthened its network of 3,500 service and repair centers worldwide while advocating for standardized drone operations.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - DJI Agriculture Reveals Global Adoption of Agricultural Drones Cuts 51Mt in Carbon Emissions and Saves 410Mts of Water for Farmers Globally

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