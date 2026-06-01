Changingtek Robotics ha presentato un nuovo dispositivo, Uhand, progettato per la raccolta di dati tattili ad alta precisione. Il prodotto è stato lanciato a livello globale e si rivolge a settori che richiedono sensori tattili avanzati. Uhand è stato sviluppato internamente dall’azienda e rappresenta un’innovazione nel campo delle tecnologie di sensori per la manipolazione robotica. La presentazione è avvenuta il 1° giugno 2026 in Cina.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SUZHOU, China, June 1, 2026 PRNewswire — Changingtek Robotics has launched globally its in-house developed high-precision tactile data collection hand. The device delivers synchronized multi-dimensional and multimodal data capture to support embodied intelligent robot research, precision manipulation tasks and algorithm validation. This compact unit features a highly sensitive tactile array with a spatial resolution of 2.34 taxels per square centimetre. It supports force detection ranging from 0-160 N with a sensing precision of 0.1 N. The hand achieves XYZ positioning accuracy of 0.7 mm, pose precision up to 0. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Changingtek Robotics Launches High-Precision Tactile Sensing Data Collection Hand, Uhand

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Changingtek Robotics has launched the dexterous hand that supports adaptive left and right hands

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