Una nuova tecnologia per l'imaging cellulare è stata recentemente presentata da un'azienda specializzata nel settore. Si chiama Endeavor® Live Cell e permette di acquisire immagini cinetiche rapide su vasta scala, facilitando le campagne di screening. Questa soluzione è progettata per supportare processi di scoperta di farmaci guidati dall'intelligenza artificiale, offrendo dati cellulari utili per le attività di laboratorio. La sua introduzione rappresenta un passo avanti nelle tecniche di analisi in ambito biotecnologico e farmacologico.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Endeavor® Live Cell enables rapid kinetic imaging across large scale screening campaigns, generating the cellular data needed to support Lab-in-the-Loop drug discovery workflows. PORTLAND, Ore., May 20, 2026 PRNewswire — Araceli Biosciences today announced the launch of Endeavor ® Live Cell, extending the company’s ultra-high-throughput imaging platform into dynamic biology at screening scale. As AI-driven drug discovery evolves toward Lab-in-the-Loop workflows, researchers need more than end-point measurements. They need high-quality cellular imaging data generated quickly, consistently, and at scale. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Araceli Biosciences Launches Endeavor® Live Cell for Ultra-High-Throughput Kinetic Imaging in AI-Driven Drug Discovery

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Sullo stesso argomento

Rancho BioSciences Launches OmicsHQ™: a Comprehensive, Curated, Multi-Omics Data Platform Built to Accelerate Drug DiscoveryCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE OmicsHQ brings together comprehensive, expertly curated, standardized multi-omics datasets from across the...

Araceli Biosciences Appoints Christine Tsingos to Board of DirectorsCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Former Bio-Rad EVP & CFO brings deep sector, financial, and governance experience to support Araceli’s...