marstek unveils the new venus family expanding plug in batteries into a new era of home energy storage

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2026 PRNewswire — MARSTEK, the Global TOP-Tier Plug-in Battery Brand, today welcomed more than 100 distributors, partners, media representatives, and industry guests from across Europe to Shenzhen, China, for the grand opening of its new headquarters and the launch of the all-new VENUS plug-in battery family. The event marked a major milestone for MARSTEK as it continues accelerating the evolution of plug-in energy storage solutions for European households. Guests toured MARSTEK’s Battery R&D Institute, R&D Center, Testing Laboratory, Experimental Center and production lines, including the VENUS E Gen 3. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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MARSTEK Unveils the New VENUS Family, Expanding Plug-in Batteries into a New Era of Home Energy StorageWith the VENUS family, MARSTEK expands plug-in batteries into broader residential energy scenarios, including whole-home backup, intelligent energy management, EV charging integration, and scalable ... prnewswire.co.uk

Marstek Energy Co., Limited: MARSTEK Unveils the New VENUS Family, Expanding Plug-in Batteries into a New Era of Home Energy StorageSHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MARSTEK, the Global TOP-Tier Plug-in Battery Brand, today welcomed more than 100 distributors, partners, media representatives, and industry guests from ... finanznachrichten.de