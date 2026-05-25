ZOE Energy Storage Partners with Local Saudi Ally to Build Kingdom’s First World-Class Battery Storage Manufacturing Base
ZOE Energy Storage ha annunciato di aver firmato una joint venture con un partner locale in Arabia Saudita per costruire il primo impianto di produzione di sistemi di accumulo energetico con batterie di livello mondiale nel paese. La nuova struttura sarà dedicata alla produzione di sistemi di stoccaggio energetico. L’accordo prevede la creazione di un impianto all’avanguardia per soddisfare la domanda di soluzioni di accumulo nel mercato locale e internazionale.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 25, 2026 PRNewswire — ZOE Energy Storage has signed a joint venture with a Saudi partner to build the country’s first world-class battery energy storage system manufacturing facility. The project combines ZOE’s advanced ESS technology with local production, directly supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and reshaping the clean energy landscape in the Middle East and beyond. The facility will be built in two phases: Phase I (6GWh) is set to begin production in Q1 2027. Phase II will expand capacity to 18GWh, filling a major gap in large-scale storage localization and ending the Kingdom’s dependence on imports. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
Commercial and industrial energy storage systems
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