COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 25, 2026 PRNewswire — ZOE Energy Storage has signed a joint venture with a Saudi partner to build the country’s first world-class battery energy storage system manufacturing facility. The project combines ZOE’s advanced ESS technology with local production, directly supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and reshaping the clean energy landscape in the Middle East and beyond. The facility will be built in two phases: Phase I (6GWh) is set to begin production in Q1 2027. Phase II will expand capacity to 18GWh, filling a major gap in large-scale storage localization and ending the Kingdom’s dependence on imports. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - ZOE Energy Storage Partners with Local Saudi Ally to Build Kingdom’s First World-Class Battery Storage Manufacturing Base

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