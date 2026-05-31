COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, May 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This year marks the 70th anniversary of China-Africa relations. CGTN has published an article highlighting Africa’s priority role in China’s overall foreign policy, while tracing how the China-Africa partnership has been forged and strengthened over decades. The article also explores how deepening cooperation in recent years has helped enhance the voice and representation of the Global South, and contributed to advancing a more balanced and democratic international order. As Chinese President Xi Jinping and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi exchanged congratulatory messages on Saturday to mark the 70th anniversary of China-Egypt ties, the occasion also highlighted a broader milestone: seven decades of China-Africa relations. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - CGTN: China-Africa ties at 70: From shared struggles to a common dream of modernization

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