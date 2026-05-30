Nel corso dell’ultima puntata di SmackDown, il campione degli Stati Uniti Trick Williams ha ufficialmente annunciato la sua partecipazione all’edizione 2026 del torneo King of the Ring. In precedenza, LA Knight aveva rivelato il ritorno del prestigioso torneo, confermando che prenderà il via la prossima settimana durante RAW. Lo stesso LA Knight ha dichiarato la propria partecipazione, affermando di voler vincere il torneo per ottenere una chance titolata contro Roman Reigns per il World Heavyweight Championship. È stato inoltre confermato che il torneo si concluderà il 27 giugno a Night of Champions, in programma a Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

© Zonawrestling.net - WWE: King of the Ring 2026, anche Trick Williams si unisce al torneo

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WWE King And Queen of the Ring 2026 Dream Card

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