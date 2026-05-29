COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE World’s Leading Provider of Cutting-Edge Smart Ring Solutions NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 PRNewswire — RingConn officially launches the Gen 3 Smart Ring globally on May 29th, bringing vascular insights and continuous tracking into a refined ultra-lightweight wearable experience. Following pre-order earlier this month, early adopters of the device already include Grammy Award-winning artist Jessie J and athletes from the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), reflecting growing interest in passive, long-term health awareness technologies. Toward Long-Term Health Awareness RingConn Gen 3 reflects RingConn’s belief that health is not something to be optimized in isolated moments, but cultivated gradually through continuous awareness. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring Officially Launches: Expanding Long-Term Health Awareness in Everyday Life

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RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring - Not All Change is Loud.

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Chiunque stia pensando di prendere il gen3, ecco un video sulle dimensioni e su come ordinare da Ringconn reddit

RingConn Gen 3 Smart Ring Officially Launches: Expanding Long-Term Health Awareness in Everyday LifeNEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RingConn officially launches the Gen 3 Smart Ring globally on May 29th, bringing vascular insights and continuous tracking into a refined ultra-lightweight ... finance.yahoo.com

RingConn’s Gen 3 smart ring launches with haptic alerts and 14-day battery lifeRingConn's Gen 3 smart ring is now available to pre-order starting at $314, with haptic alerts, a 14-day battery, and blood pressure monitoring coming via a future update.The Latest Tech News, Deliver ... msn.com