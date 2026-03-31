Il 31 marzo 2026, in Belgio, l’azienda ha ufficialmente aperto le nuove strutture di produzione a Zaventem, ampliando così la presenza in Europa. La cerimonia ha visto la partecipazione di rappresentanti dell’azienda e delle autorità locali. L’inaugurazione segna la conclusione dei lavori di costruzione delle nuove strutture, che si trovano in prossimità dell’aeroporto di Zaventem.

- PRESS RELEASE Bloomberg (THEON:NA) Reuters (THEON.AS) 31 March 2026, Belgium. THEON International Plc inaugurated its 100% owned subsidiary THEON Belgium and its state-of-the-art production facility in Zaventem, in the presence of Belgian Minister of Defense Theo Francken, marking a significant step in the Company's European expansion. The new facility represents a multi?million?euro investment and constitutes a strategic step in THEON's further strengthening of its position as a leading European defense technology company with growing international reach and a proven ability to support large-scale multinational programs.The new facility will produce the IRIS-C thermal imaging clip-on system for the Belgian and German Armed Forces under the pan-European OCCAR IRCOD framework contract, signed in September 2025. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - THEON officially inaugurates the production facilities of THEON Belgium in Zaventem, expanding its European footprint

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