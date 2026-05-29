COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GWACHEON, South Korea, May 29, 2026 PRNewswire — Park Systems Corp., the world’s leading provider of atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nanoscale metrology solutions, today announced the commercial launch of the Park FX40 IR, completing the company’s Nano-IR spectrometer portfolio with a small-sample platform. The FX40 IR enables researchers to simultaneously acquire nanoscale IR chemical information and surface topography on samples up to 20 mm × 20 mm, identifying molecular composition at sub-5 nm spatial resolution without surface contact. The FX40 IR follows the 2025 launch of the FX200 IR and FX300 IR, which brought nanoscale IR spectroscopy to large-sample and full wafer-scale configurations, and extends the same capability to small-sample research. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Park Systems Launches Park FX40 IR, Uniting Full AFM Performance and Nanoscale IR Spectroscopy in a Single Automated Platform

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