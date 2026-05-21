volta labs launches automated library preparation solution for the oxford nanopore ligation sequencing kit v14

Volta Labs ha annunciato la disponibilità di una nuova soluzione automatizzata per la preparazione di librerie di DNA, progettata specificamente per il kit di sequenziamento Oxford Nanopore Ligation Sequencing Kit V14. La società, nota per il sistema Callisto™ Sample Prep, ha reso noto il lancio attraverso un comunicato ufficiale, indicando l’introduzione di questa applicazione nel mercato. La notizia riguarda il settore della biotecnologia e delle tecniche di sequenziamento genetico, con un focus sulla compatibilità con il kit V14 di Oxford Nanopore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BOSTON, May 21, 2026 PRNewswire — Volta Labs, maker of the Callisto™ Sample Prep System, today announced the availability of its DNA Library Preparation Application for the Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ligation Sequencing Kit V14 (SQK-LSK114). The new Callisto™ Sample Preparation protocol developed under Oxford Nanopore’s Compatible Products Programme, enables laboratories to run fully automated, ligation-based library preparation optimized for the PromethION platform. In benchmarking studies and an independent clinical evaluation at University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC Utrecht), Callisto-prepared libraries achieved up to 120 gigabases (Gb) of output on a single PromethION flow cell while delivering diagnostic-grade variant accuracy with 99. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Volta Labs launches automated library preparation solution for the Oxford Nanopore Ligation Sequencing Kit V14Volta Labs, maker of the Callisto™ Sample Prep System, today announced the availability of its DNA Library Preparation Application for the Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ligation Sequencing Kit V14 (SQK ... adnkronos.com

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