COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2026 PRNewswire — EngineAI Robotics, an innovator in humanoid robots, announced the official launch of EngineAI Intelligent Manufacturing (Honghualing, Shenzhen) Base, alongside the rollout of the first batch of its flagship T800 full-size humanoid robots. This milestone marks the company’s decisive entry into a new phase of 10,000-unit scalable delivery capability. Spanning around 12,000 square meters, the Shenzhen Base features an integrated, closed-loop manufacturing process that covers everything from incoming material inspection and component assembly testing to final assembly, end-of-line testing, mass shipment, and after-sales maintenance. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - EngineAI Launches Shenzhen Intelligent Manufacturing Base as First Batch of T800 Humanoid Robots Roll Off the Production Line to Begin Mass Delivery

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Launches 10K-Unit Production Line! T800 Rolls Off!

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