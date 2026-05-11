L’Infineon Startup Challenge 2026 si concentra sulla robotica umanoide, riunendo team di fondatori e aziende emergenti di tutto il mondo. L’evento si svolge a Monaco e mira a favorire la collaborazione tra startup e professionisti del settore tecnologico. La competizione rappresenta un’occasione per mettere in evidenza progetti e idee innovative nel campo della robotica con caratteristiche umane.

MUNICH, May 11, 2026 PRNewswire — Infineon’s Startup Challenge brings together promising founder teams and young high-tech companies from across the globe to work jointly on a highly relevant topic: humanoid robotics. The Challenge is a structured innovation program designed to develop technological concepts into market-ready applications. It is part of Infineon’s global Co–Innovation Program, in which Infineon drives innovation together with startups as a technology and development partner. “Semiconductors are the foundation of humanoid robotics and a key growth driver. Strategic collaboration with startups creates a win-win situation, combining novel ideas with industrially proven semiconductor technologies and thereby accelerating innovative, market-ready applications in this future-oriented field.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Infineon Startup Challenge 2026 puts humanoid robotics in the spotlight

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