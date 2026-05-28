COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 28, 2026 PRNewswire — The Watermark has officially commenced occupancy, representing the completion of one of the most meticulously executed ultra-luxury residential developments in the Cayman Islands. Positioned along Seven Mile Beach — widely regarded as one of the most celebrated and sought-after beaches in the world — The Watermark introduces a new benchmark for beachfront living in the Caribbean, defined by architectural distinction, elevated residential hospitality, wellness integration and uncompromising standards of quality and service. Developed by Watermark Limited under the leadership of renowned Cayman developer Fraser Wellon, the property comprises just 51 ultra-prime residences, including a limited collection of grand residences and penthouses. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - The Watermark Welcomes First Residents, Establishing a New Benchmark for Ultra-Prime Living in the Caribbean

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