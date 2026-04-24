himss26 europe welcomes world class voices at the forefront of healthcare innovation to copenhagen

Dal 19 al 21 maggio 2026 si terrà a Copenhagen la conferenza europea sulla salute organizzata da HIMSS, un evento che riunisce professionisti e leader nel settore della sanità digitale. La manifestazione si svolge in un momento di forte attenzione alle innovazioni tecnologiche applicate all’assistenza sanitaria e coinvolge esperti provenienti da vari Paesi. La conferenza prevede interventi di figure di rilievo nel campo dell’healthcare digitale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 24, 2026 PRNewswire — The 2026 HIMSS European Health Conference & Exhibition will bring together leading voices in digital health and care from 19–21 May, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark. As one of the premier gatherings for healthcare innovation, the event will spotlight world-class speakers and cutting-edge discussions addressing the most pressing challenges and opportunities across the health ecosystem. Registration is open for HIMSS26 Europe, where attendees will explore the latest trends, solutions and strategies shaping the future of health and technology. The conference will host a distinguished roster of global experts, offering insights across key areas including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, workforce innovation and women’s health.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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HIMSS26 Europe Welcomes World-Class Voices at the Forefront of Healthcare Innovation to CopenhagenThe 2026 HIMSS European Health Conference & Exhibition will bring together leading voices in digital health and care from 19–21 May, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark. As one of the premier gatherings for ... adnkronos.com

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