ROLLER Partners with Adyen to Empower Over 3,000 Venues with Fast Embedded Financing through Capital
ROLLER ha collaborato con Adyen per offrire finanziamenti veloci e integrati a oltre 3.000 locali. Durante la prima settimana, sono stati erogati circa 1 milione di dollari in prestiti aziendali. La partnership mira a supportare le attività commerciali con soluzioni di finanziamento rapide e accessibili, integrate nelle piattaforme di pagamento. Nessuna informazione è stata fornita sui dettagli delle condizioni di prestito o sui criteri di selezione.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE US$1 million in business loans disbursed within the first week of deployment. AMSTERDAM, May 28, 2026 PRNewswire — Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced that ROLLER, the leading all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry, has successfully launched ROLLER Capital with Adyen. The integration allows ROLLER to provide its users with fast, flexible business financing directly within its platform, using Capital, Adyen’s embedded finance offering. The partnership has already seen US$1 million in business loans provisioned during the initial rollout to a select group of customers. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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ROLLER Partners with Adyen to Empower Over 3,000 Venues with Fast, Embedded Financing through CapitalAdyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced that ROLLER, the leading all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry ... adnkronos.com
Adyen; ROLLER: ROLLER Partners with Adyen to Empower Over 3,000 Venues with Fast, Embedded Financing through CapitalUS$1 million in business loans disbursed within the first week of deployment.AMSTERDAM, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses ... finanznachrichten.de