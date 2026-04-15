HDBank ha annunciato una collaborazione con la Borsa di Londra per facilitare l’accesso ai mercati di capitale internazionali per le imprese vietnamite. L’accordo mira a supportare le aziende nel raccogliere fondi all’estero e ad ampliare i loro orizzonti di investimento. La partnership è stata comunicata attraverso un comunicato stampa pubblicato recentemente, senza ulteriori dettagli sui termini contrattuali o sui soggetti coinvolti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2026 – The HCM City Development Commercial Bank (HDBank) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to support Vietnamese businesses in accessing international capital markets. This is part of the Investment Forum held on April 14, by HDBank, LSE and the Vi?t Nam International Finance Centre in HCM City (VIFC). As Vietnam targets 10% GDP growth, the country is pushing forward with infrastructure development, science technology & innovation, value-adding manufacturing & services sector and green economy.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - HDBank partners with London Stock Exchange to expand global capital access for Vietnamese enterprises

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