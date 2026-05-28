Pronostico e quote Quentin Halys – Alexander Zverev terzo turno Roland Garros 29-05-2026

Notizia in breve

Quentin Halys e Alexander Zverev sono in programma per il terzo turno di Roland Garros, con il match che si terrà sulla pista centrale intitolata a Philippe Chatrier, previsto per le 20:15. La partita chiuderà la sessione serale e vedrà i due giocatori affrontarsi in un incontro che si concluderà in quella fascia oraria. Le quote e il pronostico sono ancora da definire.