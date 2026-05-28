Pronostico e quote Quentin Halys – Alexander Zverev terzo turno Roland Garros 29-05-2026
Quentin Halys e Alexander Zverev sono in programma per il terzo turno di Roland Garros, con il match che si terrà sulla pista centrale intitolata a Philippe Chatrier, previsto per le 20:15. La partita chiuderà la sessione serale e vedrà i due giocatori affrontarsi in un incontro che si concluderà in quella fascia oraria. Le quote e il pronostico sono ancora da definire.
Quentin Halys e Alexander Zverev chiuderanno la sessione serale sul campo intitolato a Philippe Chatrier, dunque intorno alle 20:15. Nel turno precedente ha sconfitto il connazionale Ugo Humbert in tre set con il punteggio di 6-4 7-6 (4) 7-6 (8) dopo quasi tre ore di gioco, mentre il tedesco ha sconfitto Tomas Machac, servendo molto. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com
Notizie e thread social correlati
Pronostico e quote Quentin Halys – Mattia Bellucci, Roland Garros 24-05-2026Quentin Halys e Mattia Bellucci giocheranno domenica pomeriggio sul campo numero 7 di Roland Garros.
Leggi anche: Pronostico e quote Tomas Machac – Alexander Zverev, secondo turno Roland Garros 27-05-2026
Argomenti più discussi: Pronostico e quote Quentin Halys – Mattia Bellucci, Roland Garros 24-05-2026; Pronostico Ugo Humbert - Quentin Halys - Quote & Statistiche - 27 maggio 2026, ATP Roland Garros, ATP; Pronostico e quote Quentin Halys – Mattia Bellucci Roland Garros 24-05-2026; Pronostico e quote Tomas Machac – Alexander Zverev, secondo turno Roland Garros 27-05-2026.
Pronostico e quote Quentin Halys – Mattia Bellucci, Roland Garros 24-05-2026 ift.tt/yG5I83q #scommesse #pronostici x.com