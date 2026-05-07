Advaita Bio ha annunciato il lancio di iSCanGuide™, una piattaforma che integra analisi di trascrittomica a livello cellulare singolo e spaziale. La tecnologia utilizza un'infrastruttura accelerata da GPU, che permette di ridurre i tempi di analisi da settimane a pochi minuti. La piattaforma mira a semplificare flussi di lavoro spesso complicati e frammentati, offrendo strumenti unificati per l’analisi dei dati biologici. L’annuncio è stato fatto a Ann Arbor, negli Stati Uniti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GPU-Accelerated Platform Unifies Fragmented Workflows, Turning Weeks of Analysis into Minutes ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 7, 2026 PRNewswire — Advaita Bio today announced the launch of iSCanGuide, a cloud-based platform engineered to transform large-scale single-cell and spatial transcriptomics datasets into biologically meaningful results. Built on 20 years of validated science, the platform is integrated with Advaita’s flagship platform, iPathwayGuide™, replacing fragmented workflows with a unified, GPU-powered discovery environment. Single-cell and spatial transcriptomics generate complex datasets — but most researchers are still stitching together fragmented tools to analyze them, writing custom scripts, exporting between platforms, and losing weeks to manual workflows.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Advaita Bio Launches iSCanGuide™: Unified Single-Cell and Spatial Transcriptomics Analysis, Powered by GPU-Accelerated Infrastructure

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