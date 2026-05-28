COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Clinical data show meaningful increases in organ utilization, unlocking new transplant supply in a market constrained by donor shortages Results demonstrate HOPE expands use of marginal donor organs, increasing transplant availability for the 100,000+ patients awaiting transplants in the U.S. DULUTH, Ga., May 28, 2026 PRNewswire — Bridge to Life™ Ltd., a global innovator of commercial stage organ preservation and perfusion technologies, today announced a new, pioneering study on organ preservation technologies conclusively demonstrates the efficacy and safety advantages of Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) using the innovative VitaSmart™ Perfusion System. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Landmark Study Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Surgery Validates Bridge to Life’s VitaSmart™ HOPE Perfusion System as a Superior Organ Preservation Technology

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AND , a landmark study recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) provides

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Bridge to Life, Ltd.: Landmark Study Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Surgery Validates Bridge to Life's VitaSmart HOPE Perfusion System as a ...Clinical data show meaningful increases in organ utilization, unlocking new transplant supply in a market constrained by donor shortagesResults demonstrate HOPE expands use of marginal donor ... finanznachrichten.de

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