Landmark Study Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association JAMA Surgery Validates Bridge to Life’s VitaSmart™ HOPE Perfusion System as a Superior Organ Preservation Technology
Uno studio pubblicato sul Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Surgery ha confermato che il sistema di perfusione VitaSmart™ HOPE di Bridge to Life garantisce una migliore conservazione degli organi rispetto ad altre tecnologie. La ricerca clinica ha evidenziato significativi miglioramenti nella qualità degli organi preservati, con dati che supportano l’efficacia del sistema. La pubblicazione si basa su analisi dettagliate condotte su diversi casi clinici, senza includere opinioni o interpretazioni.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Clinical data show meaningful increases in organ utilization, unlocking new transplant supply in a market constrained by donor shortages Results demonstrate HOPE expands use of marginal donor organs, increasing transplant availability for the 100,000+ patients awaiting transplants in the U.S. DULUTH, Ga., May 28, 2026 PRNewswire — Bridge to Life™ Ltd., a global innovator of commercial stage organ preservation and perfusion technologies, today announced a new, pioneering study on organ preservation technologies conclusively demonstrates the efficacy and safety advantages of Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) using the innovative VitaSmart™ Perfusion System. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
AND , a landmark study recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) provides
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Bridge to Life, Ltd.: Landmark Study Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Surgery Validates Bridge to Life's VitaSmart HOPE Perfusion System as a ...Clinical data show meaningful increases in organ utilization, unlocking new transplant supply in a market constrained by donor shortagesResults demonstrate HOPE expands use of marginal donor ... finanznachrichten.de
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