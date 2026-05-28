Hainan | A Microcosm of China’s Opening Up

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HAIKOU, China, May 28, 2026 PRNewswire — A report from Hainan International Media Center: On December 18, 2025, Hainan, an island province just off the southern tip of the Chinese mainland, launched special customs operations. It is a landmark initiative in the country’s efforts to further high-standard opening up with the island—designated in its entirety as the Hainan Free Trade Port—at the epicenter. Telling the story of the monumental developments that have taken place since then are Hinews.cn and Hainan International Media Center, which are shining a light on the policies and the people from around the world benefiting from them through the online international communications event, An Open Future—Hainan’s Answers to Global Questions. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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