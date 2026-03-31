Hainan Daily Press Group Malaysia' s Nanyang Siang Pau Jointly Release ASEAN Investment Survey as Hainan FTP Marks 100 Days of Special Customs Operations

Il gruppo di stampa di Hainan e il quotidiano malese Nanyang Siang Pau hanno pubblicato congiuntamente un rapporto sull’investimento nell’Associazione delle Nazioni del Sud-Est Asiatico (ASEAN). La pubblicazione coincide con il centenario delle operazioni doganali speciali di Hainan, che sono iniziate circa 100 giorni fa. La notizia è stata diffusa dal centro stampa internazionale di Hainan.

As the policy dividends of special customs operations continue to be released, enthusiasm among ASEAN enterprises for investing in Hainan is steadily growing. The release of this report provides a direct reference from the perspective of ASEAN enterprises for deepening economic and trade cooperation between Hainan and ASEAN, further helping Hainan build itself into an important hub for Chinese enterprises going global and ASEAN enterprises entering the Chinese market. The survey, conducted by Hainan Daily Press Group and Malaysia's century-old financial media outlet Nanyang Siang Pau through the Hainan International Media Center (HIMC) ASEAN Liaison Center, combined online questionnaires with thorough field research conducted in November 2025. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

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