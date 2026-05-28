COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE WENZHOU, China, May 28, 2026 PRNewswire — Fox ESS, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, today announced its rebrand, an important step in the brand’s ongoing journey of innovation, trust, and long-term commitment to a more resilient future. After seven years of growth and continued recognition across the industry, Fox ESS is now evolving its brand identity to match the momentum behind its mission. In recent years, Fox ESS has achieved significant milestones. According to S&P Global Energy, the company ranked No. 1 globally in residential energy storage market share in 2025. Built on strong performance and customer trust, Fox ESS continues to expand its global footprint, supported by six R&D centers, more than 5,700 employees, and a presence in over 70 countries and regions. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Fox ESS Announces Its Rebrand Ahead of SNEC Exhibition, Unveiling A New Brand Journey

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