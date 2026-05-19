Trust Your Journey | HIKMICRO Reveals New Brand Positioning

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2026 PRNewswire — HIKMICRO has unveiled its new “Trust Your Journey” brand ethos. This assurance is not about a single product but encompasses the brand’s evolution from a thermal imaging market leader to a trusted partner that hunters all around the world know they can count on from start to finish on their outdoor journey. Today, HIKMICRO does so much more than just provide outstanding thermal and digital products; we have become our users’ most trusted outdoor partner. We seamlessly integrate technology into their wilderness experience, creating solutions that work in harmony with the hunter’s natural instincts to inspire confidence, respect and a deeper connection with nature. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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