COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Zero Critical, High, or Medium-Risk Findings Identified Across Five Months of Adversarial Testing by U.S. Cybersecurity Firm OnDefend of the DJI Air 3S and Matrice 4E SHENZHEN, China, May 28, 2026 PRNewswire — DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, today released the findings of an independent security assessment conducted by OnDefend, a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm trusted by national security stakeholders and enterprise leaders. The assessment covered the DJI Air 3S with RC 2 controller and the DJI Matrice 4E with RC Plus 2 Enterprise controller, subjecting both systems to advanced adversarial testing across software, hardware, and radio frequency domains. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - DJI Releases Findings of the Most Comprehensive Independent Security Assessment of Its Drone Systems to Date

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DJI Releases Findings of the Most Comprehensive Independent Security Assessment of Its Drone Systems to DateZero Critical, High, or Medium-Risk Findings Identified Across Five Months of Adversarial Testing by U.S. Cybersecurity Firm OnDefend of the DJI Air 3S and Matrice 4E ... adnkronos.com