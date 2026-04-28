Natural Field ha comunicato di aver fatto progressi nella ricerca sulla tecnologia NFTriSolve® per la somministrazione di liposomi a più componenti. Secondo quanto riportato, una formulazione a quattro componenti ha mostrato risultati positivi in studi condotti su modelli di pesci zebra. L'azienda ha diffuso queste informazioni attraverso un comunicato ufficiale, senza ulteriori dettagli sui test o applicazioni future.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE XI’AN, China, April 28, 2026 PRNewswire — Natural Field announced significant research progress in its NFTriSolve® co-loading liposome technology, with the latest four-component formulation demonstrating strong performance in zebrafish model studies. The formulation integrates ergothioneine, N-acetylneuraminate, coenzyme Q10 co-loaded liposome, and NMN co-loaded liposome, representing a multi-component, delivery-enhanced approach to anti-aging and skin health. According to the study results, the NFTriSolve® four-component formula showed clear advantages over conventional single-ingredient and three-component formulations, particularly in improving skin brightness, enhancing hydration, and delivering anti-aging benefits.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Natural Field Releases Research Findings on NFTriSolve® Co-Loading Liposome Technology

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